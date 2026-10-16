Did Yami Gautam Get Paid "Big Fat Cheque" For <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>? Actor Says, 'It Was Priceless'

The Dhurandhar franchise has made all the right noise at the box office, with both instalments winning over audiences and setting new theatrical benchmarks. From its gripping storyline and memorable characters to its action-packed sequences, the franchise has remained a major talking point among moviegoers.

Amid the many moments that caught viewers' attention in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Yami Gautam's special appearance toward the end of the film was a pleasant surprise.

Now, Yami has addressed reports surrounding the remuneration she received for the appearance. Dismissing claims that she was paid a “very big fat cheque” for the cameo, the actor said the opportunity to be directed by Aditya was priceless.

Yami made the revelation at the Marathi quiz show Kon Honaar Crorepati, hosted by Madhuri Dixit.

In the video shared by the makers on Instagram, Yami explained why the experience meant more to her than a hefty paycheck.

During the conversation, Madhuri praised Dhurandhar: The Revenge and asked Yami whether she was paid for her appearance or if Aditya had simply asked her to take on the role.

Responding to the question, Yami said, “I read somewhere that I got a very big fat cheque for the cameo, and I was like, what is this? But I think some things are priceless.”

“It was very sweet of Aditya to say, ' Yami, I want you to come in my film just for good luck and steal the frame.' But it was so fun. To get directed by one of the finest directors was my fees,” she said.

To this, Madhuri added, “And it was fun to watch you in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, when she turns, and we see it's Yami. It was fun to watch.”

What Was Yami Gautam's Role In Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

Yami appears as Shazia Bano, a nurse who is revealed to be an undercover Indian agent operating in Pakistan. Although her appearance is short, it forms part of the film's espionage-driven narrative.

Yami Gautam's Upcoming Film

Yami is currently promoting Nayyi Navelli, a horror comedy directed by Balaji Mohan and backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. The film also features Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha and Sunita Rajwar. The film was released today.



Also Read | After Dhurandhar Films Success, Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam To Shift To Himachal Pradesh

