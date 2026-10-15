What Are US Midterms, Why They Matter And What Happens If Congress Flips

Americans will vote on November 3 in elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington. Unlike presidential elections, the midterms will not determine who occupies the White House. Instead, voters will elect members of Congress and decide which party controls the two chambers that make laws, approve spending and scrutinise the government. For President Donald Trump, the elections will be an important test of public opinion halfway through his term. For India, the outcome could have implications for trade, immigration, technology and the wider relationship between the two countries.

READ | The Indian-American Factor In US Midterm Elections

What Are The US Midterm Elections?

The United States holds presidential elections every four years. Congressional elections, however, take place every two years. Since congressional elections happen halfway through a president's four-year term, they are called midterm elections.

This year, the US midterm elections will take place on November 3. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of 100 seats in the Senate - the two parts of the US Congress - are up for election. Several states will also hold elections for governors and other offices.

The midterms do not decide whether the president stays in office. Donald Trump will remain president until the end of his term, subject to the constitutional rules governing the presidency.

What voters can change is the political balance in Congress.

What Is US Congress? Why Does It Matter?

Think of Congress as the US equivalent of Parliament, although the two systems work differently.

Congress has two chambers - the House of Representatives and the Senate. Both play a role in making federal laws, but they have different membership structures and responsibilities.

The House of Representatives: It has 435 voting members, with seats allocated among states broadly according to population. Representatives serve two-year terms, which means every House seat is contested in each congressional election cycle.

The Senate: It has 100 members, with two senators representing each state. Senators serve six-year terms, with elections staggered so that roughly one-third of the seats are contested every two years.

A party needs to secure control of these chambers to advance its legislative agenda. Winning the House does not automatically mean winning the Senate, and vice versa.

Why Are The Midterms Important For Donald Trump?

The elections will determine how much support Trump has in Congress for the remainder of his presidency.

If Republicans retain control of both chambers, the president could have a more straightforward path to advancing legislation, although disagreements within his own party can still complicate matters. If Democrats gain control of either chamber, they could make it harder for the administration to pass legislation. Control of House committees would also give them greater power to investigate government decisions and scrutinise the administration.

The House of Representatives has a particularly important role in initiating impeachment proceedings, while the Senate conducts impeachment trials and decides whether to convict and remove an official. Neither process is an automatic consequence of an opposition victory.

A divided Congress can also affect negotiations over federal spending, taxation and other major policy questions.

Recent polling shows a low approval rating for Trump. He began his second term as president with an approval rating of just over 50%, according to polling resource website Silver Bulletin, but in early October it was sitting at about 37%. Meanwhile, 61% disapproved of him.

What Are Americans Voting About?

The election is not simply a choice between Trump and his political opponents. Voters will be choosing individual candidates for Congress and, in many places, state and local offices.

Their decisions may be shaped by issues such as the cost of living, jobs, healthcare, immigration, education and the direction of the economy.

For some voters, the election will be an opportunity to support Trump's policies. Others may want Congress to act as a check on the administration.

Candidates will also face questions about their records, campaign promises and positions on issues affecting their constituencies.

The relative importance of these issues will vary across states and voter groups. The United States does not have one uniform ballot for the entire country; the candidates and other contests depend on where a person lives.

Why Should India Care About The US Midterms?

The outcome matters to India because the United States is an important economic, technological and strategic partner. However, a change in congressional control would not automatically lead to a change in US policy towards India.

Trade and tariffs: Congress has constitutional authority over taxation and foreign commerce, but the president also exercises significant powers under trade laws. The practical impact of the elections would depend on the legislation, executive actions and negotiations involved.

H-1B visas and immigration: Indian professionals working in the US, as well as those planning to move there, will be watching immigration policy closely. Congress can legislate on immigration, while the administration has powers over the implementation of existing laws. A change in congressional control would not, by itself, alter visa rules.

Technology and jobs: Decisions involving technology regulation, artificial intelligence, trade and investment can affect companies operating across both countries. Congressional priorities may influence legislation and oversight in these areas.

Foreign policy: Congress has powers relating to spending, legislation and oversight, while the president directs much of the day-to-day conduct of foreign policy. The balance between the two can influence debates over defence spending, sanctions and international engagement.

For Indian nationals, the key question is therefore not simply which party wins. It is whether the new balance of power changes the policies that affect Indian businesses, workers, students and the broader bilateral relationship.

When Will The Results Be Known?

Voting takes place on November 3, but the outcome may not be clear on election night. Some races will be decided quickly, while others could remain unresolved as officials count outstanding ballots and verify results. Close contests may take longer, and recounts or legal challenges can delay final certification.

The national balance of power will depend on the combined results of individual House and Senate races. A party may make gains in one chamber without securing control of the other.

For that reason, the results should be followed race by race rather than through a single nationwide vote total.