The Indian-American Factor In US Midterm Elections

Indian Americans have moved from the margins of US politics to the centre of its electoral conversation, with immigration as a major point of discussion in bipartisan agendas. At around 5.2 million in number, the community is America's second-largest immigrant group and among its highest-earning and best-educated communities. Their economic stability and votes could prove important in several closely contested races as US President Donald Trump faces the first major litmus test of his second term in the White House.

The Candidates

Before 2012, there were only two Indian Americans who had served in US Congress -- Democrat Dalip Singh Saund of California, from 1957 to 1963, and Republican Bobby Jindal of Louisiana, from 2005 to 2008. Democrat Ami Bera's election to California's 3rd District in 2012 gave a boost to the steady rise of Indian Americans in the House. Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, and Raja Krishnamoorthi arrived in 2017, followed by Shri Thanedar in 2023 and Suhas Subramanyam in 2025.

But this year, the pattern of rise may pause, as the number of Indian Americans in the US House of Representatives is likely to fall from six to four after the November 3 polls, unless Democrats Amish Shah in Arizona or Pia Dandiya in Florida win their closely fought races, with Congressmen Krishnamoorthi and Thanedar preparing to leave the chamber.

All six Indian-American members of the current House, informally known as the "Samosa Caucus", are Democrats: Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Krishnamoorthi, Thanedar and Suhas Subramanyam.

The caucus is unlikely to grow beyond six in January, as no other Indian American is a competitive House nominee. Republicans Ritesh Tandon, Nirav Sheth, and Mahesh Ganorkar are all running in solidly Democratic seats.

Why Indian Votes Matter

The US has around 2.6 million eligible Indian American voters, according to Washington-based think tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. While the community accounts for a fraction of the overall electorate, their numbers are concentrated in places where margins are thin: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, New Jersey, and the suburbs around Atlanta and Washington.

In a midterm cycle where turnout in a handful of closely fought districts and states decides the outcome, even a modest shift in this electorate can matter.

According to a new survey, Indian-American voters are leaning the Democratic way ahead of the November US midterm elections, even as many Asian American and Pacific Islander voters feel politically exhausted amid Trump's anti-immigration agenda. The data from the 2026 Asian American and Pacific Islander Voter Survey by AAPI Data and APIAVote show that 66 per cent of Indian-American respondents preferred a Democratic Senate candidate, compared with 22 per cent who preferred a Republican candidate.

The survey also found that 90 per cent of registered Indian-American voters also planned to vote in the midterms, while 71 per cent said they were certain to do so. That combination makes Indian-American voters particularly relevant in closely fought states.

The Donors

The Indian American community is one of the highest-earning ethnic demographics in the United States, with a median household income exceeding $150,000, which nearly doubles the national median.

With concentrated representation across profitable sectors in Silicon Valley, Wall Street, healthcare networks, corporate law, and commercial real estate, the community possesses discretionary spending power to fund the race to power.

In the 2026 cycle, Indian American contributions are reportedly exceeding previous records for midterm election donations.