Indian-American Boy Becomes World's Youngest Male Author At Just 3

A three-year-old Indian-American boy has achieved a record for publishing a book. Advay Jain became the youngest person to publish a book in the male category, according to Guinness World Records.

Advay Jain was born on April 23, 2022, in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, USA. He is recognised as the youngest person to publish a book (male).

Book Inspired By Preschool

Advay's book was inspired by lunchtime at his preschool. The idea for the book came from his experiences during lunchtime at preschool. The record was verified in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, on April 3, 2026.

The official Instagram account of the Consulate General of India shared a post showing the Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, meeting Advay Jain.

The post reads, "Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan welcomed 4-year-old Indian-origin author Advay Jain, Guinness World Record holder for being the youngest male to publish a book."

Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, congratulated Advay on his achievement.

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"Through his book “Dino Learns Not to Waste Food”, Advay inspires young readers to value food and embrace the importance of avoiding food waste," the post from the Consul General reads.

"Warm congratulations to Advay on this remarkable achievement, and best wishes to Advay and his 12-year-old sister, Ms. Avya, also an author and painter, as they continue to inspire young minds through their creativity and stories," it added.

Advay Jain's achievement shows that age is no barrier to creativity and learning. By turning a simple preschool experience into a published book, the three-year-old has inspired young readers while setting a remarkable record.