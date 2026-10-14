"Hello Dad, <i>Aap Shaadi Kar Lijiye</i>": Rhiti Tiwari Recalls

It was Rhiti Tiwari who took the first step when it came to her father Manoj Tiwari's second marriage. The Bigg Boss 20 contestant, who recently got eliminated, shared that she encouraged the Bhojpuri actor and politician to get married again after she sensed that he had found someone special.

Rhiti said she was around 16 or 17 at the time and understood that her father was finding it difficult to bring up the subject with her.

Speaking on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, Rhiti explained that children can often pick up on things their parents do not say openly. She recalled, “When I was 16-17, jab mujhe feel ho gaya ki inko mil gayi hai koi ye mereko bol nahi pa rahe hain. Samajh aa jata hai, kids are not dumb yaar.”

According to Rhiti, she could tell that her father had someone in his life but felt he might not be comfortable starting a conversation about getting married again. Instead of waiting for him to bring it up, she decided to make the suggestion herself.

Rhiti Tiwari Recalls Telling Her Father To Get Married

Rhiti said she knew her father would find it difficult to make the decision on his own, so she called him and told him what she thought he should do.

“To maine unko bola kyunki ye khud se to nahi kar payenge kabhi. You know, he is not going to be strong enough to make this decision. To maine unko bola phone kar ke, ‘Hello Dad, aap shaadi kar lijiye.'”

She also revealed that she found out about her father's love life around six to 12 months before his wedding. Describing herself as “muh-fat”, Rhiti said she was comfortable taking the lead in a conversation that her father might otherwise have avoided.

Recalling how Manoj reacted to her suggestion, she laughed and said he responded, “Hehe, okay.” She added that he eventually agreed, telling her, “Thik hai beta, agar tumne bola to done.”

Manoj Tiwari married Rani Tiwari in 1999, and they welcomed their daughter Rhiti. After 11 years together, the couple separated, with their divorce being finalised in 2012.

Manoj later married Surabhi Tiwari in April 2020.