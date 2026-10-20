Trump Says Zelensky Should Get "Somebody Else" To Negotiate To End War

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he thought someone other than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should negotiate on Kyiv's behalf as it seeks to end the war with Russia.

"Maybe it's time for Zelenskiy to get somebody else to negotiate," said Trump, who on October 10 had called for Ukraine to replace the President.

Trump also told reporters that Russia has been "fine" with regards to Ukraine. "They haven't been doing much," he said.

Trump added that the US continued to share intelligence with Ukraine and said he would consider allowing Ukrainians to stay in the US under temporary protected status until the war ended.

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