Zelensky Holds "Productive" Talks With Trump Envoys, Witkoff To Meet Putin Today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held "very productive and constructive discussions" with US President Donald Trump's envoys in Oslo on Tuesday, a US official told AFP.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will now meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner participating virtually, the official said.

The talks came as Washington and Kyiv sought to heal a rift following Trump's announcement of a diesel deal with Russia and pressure on Zelensky to end the war.

"Ukraine brought forward new ideas and proposals, which were discussed in detail," the official said on condition of anonymity after the Oslo talks.

"The parties made meaningful progress in aligning on a coordinated approach to engaging Russia and advancing the diplomatic process."

Witkoff's meeting with Putin aims to "build on the progress" of the Oslo talks and create a pathway to direct three-way talks involving Kyiv, Moscow and Washington, the official said.

"While important work remains, today's discussions reflected a very positive and constructive spirit, strong cooperation among the parties, and a shared determination to achieve a comprehensive and durable peace," the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)