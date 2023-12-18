AI-Generated Pics Show Jaipur Covered In Snow, Internet Awestruck

Instagram users were left fascinated with these AI images

Needless to say, we are living in the era of Artificial Intelligence. AI has changed the landscape of visual art, literally and figuratively, and has given wings to an artist's imagination. This powerful technology is changing the world around us and redefining our perception of reality. Artists across the globe are using several AI tools to produce unique and unimaginable results that instantly capture the internet's attention.

Recently, an Instagram page imagined what the city of Jaipur would look like if it were covered in layers of snow. The clip shows locations like the World Trade Park, Panch Batti, Jal Mahal, Jagatpura, Isarlat, City Park, R Tech Mall, and JLN Marg and Albert Hall, draped in a beautiful blanket of snow. Needless to say, the images look dreamy and magical.

''What if…jaipur had snowfall?'', the video was captioned was by Instagram page called Jaipur Dronie.

Watch the video here:

The post has received close to 2 lakh likes on the platform. Instagram users were left fascinated with these AI images and heaped praises on the creative approach.

One user wrote, ''If there was snowfall in Jaipur then India's most beautiful city would have been Jaipur.''

Another commented, ''Jaipur would have become more beautiful than Kashmir.''

A third said, ''Snowfall or without snow Jaipur is still the most beautiful city with its peak heat and cold.'' A fourth added, ''If it is real then it will be fun … People will come to Jaipur after leaving Kashmir, Manali.''

Previously, a Reddit user had envisioned the blue city of Jodhpur covered in blankets of snow, with the help of AI. The user shared four pictures of the city's blue houses and forts, in a shimmering layer of snow. Many said that the location seemed straight out of a scene from the American fantasy drama television series 'Game Of Thrones.'