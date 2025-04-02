Sam Altman Shares Ghibli-Style AI Portrait With His Son. See Post

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently shared a Ghibli-style image of himself and his son on X, capturing the internet's attention. In the image, Altman is seen holding his son in his lap, seemingly watching over him as he sleeps.

The post comes amid a surge in the use of OpenAI's latest image-generation feature, powered by GPT-4o, which has been straining the company's servers. As demand skyrockets, Altman previously urged ChatGPT users to "slow down."

Since the feature's launch, social media has been flooded with dreamy, Ghibli-inspired portraits. The tool reimagines subjects in the distinctive style of the legendary Japanese animation studio, fueling relentless demand.

Take a look at Altman's post:

Earlier this year, Altman and his partner, software engineer Oliver Mulherin, welcomed their first child. Announcing the news in an emotional post, Altman shared that their son was born prematurely and required time in the NICU. "He is doing well, and it's really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him," he wrote, adding, "I have never felt such love."

The couple received warm congratulations from many, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Altman and Mulherin reportedly tied the knot in late 2023 or early 2024, though news of their wedding only surfaced in January after photos of their seaside ceremony went viral. While Altman later confirmed their marriage, the couple has largely maintained their privacy, making only rare public appearances.