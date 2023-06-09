AI-Generated Pics Showing Jodhpur Covered In Snow Leave Internet Awestruck

The images have left internet users mesmerized and fascinated

Needless to say, we are living in the era of Artificial Intelligence. AI art has become the new trending thing on the internet, with users giving wings to their imagination and sharing a barrage of artsy illustrations on social media.

Hopping on the trend, a Reddit user imagined what the city of Jodhpur would look like if it were covered in layers of snow.

“Jodhpur covered with snow (Created by Bing AI)” wrote Redditor @ezio98475 while sharing four pictures of the city's blue houses and forts of Jodhpur covered in snow.

See the beautiful images here:

The images have left internet users mesmerized and fascinated, and many said that the location seems straight out of a scene from the American fantasy drama television series 'Game Of Thrones.'

Praising the pictures, one user wrote, ''Looks like Winterfell,'' while another commented, ''Came here to say that it looks straight out of GoT.''

A third wrote, ''Going to Jodhpur for college in a month and what I wouldn't give to have this weather over there.'' A fourth added, ''That's some fantastic pictures.'' Another said, ''It looks so real that at first, I thought it was true."

A while back, a Twitter user named Angshuman Choudhury also shared a couple of AI-generated images that showed Indian cities covered in blankets of snow. While one post depicted Delhi's iconic India Gate and a historical gate in the bylanes of Old Delhi, the other showed streets of Kolkata complete with trams and old-age cars.