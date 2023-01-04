Man Uses AI To Reimagine Snow-Covered Indian Cities Over Decades, Shares Stunning Pics

He created the images using Midjourney software.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) art has become the new trending thing on the internet, with users sharing a barrage of artsy illustrations on social media. Thanks to advancements in technology, what was once an impossible task in the realm of photo editing can now be completed in a matter of seconds. Hopping on the trend, a Twitter user imagined what cities like New Delhi and Kolkata would look like if they were covered in layers of snow.

A Twitter user named Angshuman Choudhury shared a couple of AI-generated images which show the cities covered in blankets of snow. While one post depicted Delhi's iconic India Gate and a historical gate in the bylanes of Old Delhi, the other shows streets of Kolkata complete with trams and old-age cars. Needless to say, the images look absolutely dreamy and magical.

"What would Delhi, both New and Old, look like during a heavy snowfall? I have always wondered. And now, AI helped me visualise it," wrote the user.

See the images here:

What would Delhi, both New and Old, look like during a heavy snowfall? I have always wondered. And now, AI helped me visualise it. pic.twitter.com/PO1Shtbakq — Angshuman Choudhury (@angshuman_ch) January 4, 2023



Mr. Choudhury also shared that he created the images using Midjourney software. The images have left internet users mesmerised and fascinated. One user wrote, ''Interesting… it looks beautiful with snow ..'' Another commented, ''Delhi would look awesome if we had snowfall.'' A third wrote, ''Absolutely beautiful.'' Another added, ''I want snowfall NOW… Also Kolkata looks moodier than Delhi in the snow. ''Many users also commented that they want to see similar pictures from other cities.

Recently, a Delhi-based artist shared a series of images generated by AI that depicted what men and women from different Indian states 'stereotypically' look like. Another user also reimagined what wedding couples from different Indian states would look like when thought of as 'stereotypically'. The images, which went viral, evoked both appreciation and criticism from users. While some praised the depictions, others questioned their authenticity and slammed the images saying they are ''unrealistic''.