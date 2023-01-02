AI-Generated Images Of Wedding Couples From Indian States Go Viral, Internet Divided

An artist has reimagined what wedding couples from Indian states would look like

Images generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been making waves recently and social media is brimming with photos of artsy illustrations shared by users. Thanks to technology, what was once an impossible task in the realm of photo editing can now be completed in a matter of seconds without putting a lot of effort into it. Recently, a Delhi-based artist shared a series of images generated by AI that depicted what men and women from different Indian states 'stereotypically' look like. Now, another Twitter user has reimagined what wedding couples from different Indian states would look like when thought of as 'stereotypically'.

Twitter user, @baghardh took to the microblogging site to share the images and the compilations have become an instant hit online. The post includes couples from states like Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Take a look:

While some users gave a thumbs up to the concept, another section wasn't impressed at all and noted that the representational images seemed nowhere closer to reality. Some even called it bizarre and unrealistic. A majority of users were particularly miffed with the representation of a Bengali couple, who were seen posing with a big fish. One user wrote, ''Every other culture is portrayed normally. Pretty sure the op has knowingly inputted specific keywords to generate this absurd image.''

Another commented, ''Wtf..no Bengali does this... Plz, ban this AI art. And there are no mouth-to-mouth rituals in Bengali weddings. Stop this BS, not every time you can put your bengali+fish combo stereotypes!! And where can we get this big huge fish!? I wanna order also for my wedding.''

Reacting to the Gujarati couple who have been depicted as plus size, one user wrote, ''Why this hatred for Gujaratis?'' Another slammed the images and wrote, ''Have you ever met Gujaratis who looked like this? Like ever? And, I won't even begin about the UP couple! All such AI images/posts I chance upon are so removed from reality that they appear to be an absolute waste of time. And resources. Why then!''

Another criticized the images and wrote, ''Whatt rubbish, why bihari and UP Couples are And Black and Shown Backward? This needs to stop. I am gujrati and i can confirm that Gujarati AI is Not even close to 0.00000001%. You know nothing about Gujarati Culture.''