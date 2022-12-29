After Men, AI-Generated Images Depicting Indian Women From Different States Go Viral

The artist used the stereotypical features associated with womenfrom different states

The viral Artificial Intelligence (AI) trend has taken over social media sites and the internet is splashed with photos of artsy illustrations shared by users. In recent years, Artificial intelligence has gotten so advanced we can generate all kinds of images without putting a lot of effort into it. Speaking of which, a Delhi-based artist recently shared a series of images generated by AI that depicted how men from different Indian states 'stereotypically' look like. Now, the artist named Madhav Kohli shared part two of the series, showing stunning artworks of Indian women from different parts of the country.

The artist used the stereotypical features associated with women from different states as his reference to create the images. From Delhi to Mumbai, to Goa and Assam, the series of images also portray the artist's imagination of how women from several other states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Kashmir look like.

He captioned the post as, ''Indian women, made using stereotypical descriptions and ai. First, Delhi.'' Each portrait has a unique touch to it, representing the culture of each state. Notably, he used 'midjourney' to generate the artwork.

Take a look:

While a majority of social media users loved the images, another section wasn't impressed and noted that the representational images seemed nowhere closer to reality.

One user wrote, ''Another enthralling construe of Indian Women using AI technology. Hard to believe it's not a real picture. Spellbound!!" Another user reacted to the Goa photo, and wrote, ''This I'll take as an insult for my people and my state Goa... Infact portraying any woman like this is immoral !'' A third wrote, ''When you assume all women in Mumbai look like characters from Netflix India shows and movies.''

