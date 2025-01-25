Viral Kohli To Dhoni, AI Reimagines Indian Cricketers As Sadhus At Maha Kumbh 2025

A series of AI-generated pictures showing Indian cricketers at the Maha Kumbh have taken the internet by storm. The Maha Kumbh Mela, believed to be the world's largest religious festival, kicked off in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on January 13. This sacred Hindu event unites millions of followers who partake in sacred rituals, the most significant being the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the three holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.

Now, as the Maha Kumbh 2025 goes ahead, a series of AI-generated images of famous Indian cricketers at the Maha Kumbh Mela are making waves online. The AI pictures, shared by the Instagram page @thebharatarmy, show cricket players dressed as sadhus. The collection includes reimagined images of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and many more.

"When MahaKumbh meets Cricket!" the caption of the post reads.

Take a look below:

Since being shared, the pictures have garnered more than 108,000 likes. People in the comments section praised how realistic the images looked, but also raised concerns about ethicality.

"This is real or ai generated," wrote one user. "I laughed so hard looking at the picture of Virat Kohli," commented another.

However, one user remarked, "AI is dangerous," while another wrote, "AI is being misused by all".

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will run from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj. More than 10 crore devotees have already taken a dip at Sangam in the first 10 days of the Kumbh Mela. This number is expected to cross 40 crore by the end of the 45-day festival.

The first Amrit Snan was held on January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). This cleansing bath is believed to purify the soul, absolve sins, and guide one toward spiritual liberation.