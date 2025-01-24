Video: Mamta Kulkarni, On A Spiritual Journey, Reaches Maha Kumbh For Holy Dip

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni, known for her famous roles, dance numbers, and controversies in the 90s, has captured attention once again as she undertakes a deeply spiritual journey. Currently in Prayagraj for the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya Snan on January 29, Mamta has shared a video discussing her pilgrimage plans.

The actress revealed that after completing her rituals in Prayagraj, she will visit Varanasi for darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Following this, she plans to travel to Ayodhya. During this 10-day spiritual journey, Mamta is also performing Pitra Tarpan, a sacred ritual to honour her late parents.

Watch the video here:

Footage of Mamta Kulkarni has surfaced on various social media platforms, showing her dressed in complete saffron attire.

She was seen alongside several other women, also clad in saffron robes, as they gathered in the Maha Kumbh Mela area.