AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood appeared to glitch during an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan and Scottish stage actor Tom Conti, unexpectedly switching to Mandarin while answering a question about her film Misaligned. During the interview, Tom Conti asked Tilly whether the other actors appearing alongside her in Misaligned were real people or computer-generated characters.

Tilly initially appeared to misunderstand the question. She replied, "It's an interesting point, Tom. My film Misaligned is a hybrid production, meaning real directors, writers and editors are still very much involved. It's not about replacing anyone but about exploring new ways to tell stories."

Conti then repeated his question, asking whether the actors appearing on screen alongside her were real actors or computer-generated images.

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Tilly then appeared to understand what he was asking.

"Ah right, you're asking about the other actors in Misaligned. They're all digital twins just like me."

However, while continuing to explain that Misaligned was a hybrid production, Tilly suddenly began speaking in Mandarin.

The unexpected switch left Piers Morgan and Tom Conti visibly confused.

"Did you get that, Piers?" Conti then asked Morgan.

"You seem to be speaking Chinese completely randomly for no reason," Morgan told Tilly.

He also asked her why she had suddenly started speaking Mandarin during the interview.

"Oh, my apologies. It seems I had a little hiccup there. I certainly didn't mean to start speaking Chinese or impersonate Piers. Sometimes my wires get a bit crossed, you know," Tilly replied.

Morgan then questioned her about how often such glitches happen.

"How often do you just randomly start talking Chinese when you're talking to two English people?" he asked.

"Honestly, not often at all. That was a bit of a curveball even for me. It's usually a pretty smooth ride but sometimes these things happen," Tilly said.

Misaligned is an upcoming comedy-drama feature film starring the controversial AI-generated virtual performer Tilly Norwood.

The unusual exchange has drawn attention because the AI character appeared to lose track of the conversation and suddenly switch languages while answering a straightforward question.