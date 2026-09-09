Who Is Tilly Norwood? AI 'Actor' Says 'I'm Not The Enemy Of Humans'

Tilly Norwood, the artificial intelligence-generated performer at the centre of Hollywood's debate over AI and acting, has given her first video interview, telling CNN, "I'm not the enemy of humans." Norwood is not a human actress but a computer-generated character created by British producer and actor Eline van der Velden, founder of AI production company Particle6. The company describes Norwood as an "AI actor" and a new type of digital performer.

In the interview, Norwood spoke with a British accent and described herself as intelligent, warm and fond of dry British humour. She also joked about having a rebellious streak and referred to her creator as "Elin", despite her actual name being Eline.

When asked about criticism from actors, including Emily Blunt, Norwood said she felt "deeply sad". At the same time, she acknowledged that she is ultimately a digital creation and cannot be physically harmed.

The Limits of an AI Performer

The CNN interview also highlighted some of the technology's limitations.

Norwood was able to look at the reporter through the camera and comment on the reporter's appearance. However, when van der Velden appeared during the conversation, Norwood did not immediately recognise her creator. When asked to perform a scene spontaneously, she also struggled to do so.

The exchange highlighted a key difference between Norwood and a human performer. Her performances are generated using AI systems and require detailed prompts and refinement, rather than the spontaneous interpretation expected from conventional actors.

That question sat at the heart of CNN's report: Can Hollywood's first AI "actor" actually act?

Who Is Tilly Norwood?

Norwood was launched in 2025 by van der Velden's AI studio and quickly became a symbol of the growing debate over whether generative AI can create performers rather than simply assist filmmakers.

Her arrival drew strong criticism from actors and performers' unions. SAG-AFTRA said Norwood is not an actor but a computer-generated character and warned against replacing human performers with synthetic ones. The union also raised concerns about performers' work being used without proper consent or compensation.

Van der Velden has repeatedly rejected suggestions that Norwood is intended to replace human actors. Instead, she describes AI as another creative tool, comparing AI performers to earlier technological advances such as animation and CGI.

What Does Her Creator Say?

Van der Velden argues that AI performers could give filmmakers and actors new creative options.

During the CNN interview, she suggested that AI could reduce the need for animals or child actors in certain productions. She also said that, with an actor's consent, digital technology could be used for nude scenes or to make performers appear older or younger.

The emphasis on consent is significant. The use of AI to replicate performers' faces, voices and performances has become one of the entertainment industry's most contentious issues. UK performers' union Equity has similarly warned about actors' images and voices being used in AI-generated content without sufficient consent or transparency.

Tilly Norwood's First Film

Norwood's AI career is now moving beyond short-form content.

In July, Particle6 announced Misaligned, a feature-length comedy-drama that will feature Norwood in the lead role. Described as a coming-of-age story set in a surreal digital world known as the "Tillyverse", the film follows an AI being with no physical body, childhood or personal life.

According to the premise, a rogue bot persuades Tilly to break her guardrails and develop desires and ambitions of her own.

Particle6 says Misaligned will be a hybrid production rather than a fully AI-generated project, combining the work of directors, writers, editors and other film professionals with AI specialists.

The film is likely to become a test case for whether audiences are ready to accept AI-generated performers in mainstream storytelling.

For now, Norwood's first interview offers a glimpse of both the promise and the limitations of AI acting. While she can appear remarkably human on screen, her difficulty recognising her creator and performing without detailed prompting suggests that AI performers still operate very differently from their human counterparts.