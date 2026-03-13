Tilly Norwood, the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) actress, has released a new music video ahead of the Oscars. Titled "Take the Lead", the video posted on Instagram shows Norwood singing a pro-AI song, with a disclaimer noting that "18 real humans", including costume designers, production staff, and prompters, were behind the scenes bringing the project to life. Filmed like a run-of-the-mill pop song, the video shows Norwood playing a stadium show, appearing on talk shows and soaring in the sky alongside pink dolphins while riding a pink inflatable flamingo.

Strategically timed for this Sunday's (Mar 15) Academy Awards, the song's release serves as a rebuttal to critics of AI actors in movies. Meanwhile, the lyrics, "When they talk about me, they don't see the human spark...I'm just a tool, but I've got life", shoddily attempt to humanise the technology.

"Can't wait to go to the Oscars! Does anyone know if they have free valet parking for my flamingo?" Norwood captioned the video.

As of the last update, the video had only garnered 23,000 views, as the majority of users slammed the AI creation for its generic and bland composition.

"Yeah, we definitely don't see the "human spark" or "creativity". Because there ain't any," said one user, while another added: "Send Eline Van der Velden straight to prison for this Mamma Mia-trained monstrosity."

A third commented: "Jesus Christ, they used 18 real people to make this? Because the song itself is, objectively, awful. It's cheesy and low-rent musical knock-off vibes."

Check The Clip Here:

Who Is Tilly Norwood?

Norwood was unveiled last year by actress and tech innovator Eline Van der Velden. Her AI studio, Xicoia, which branched off from Van der Velden's AI production company Particle6, aims to pioneer digital talent in the worlds of film and television. At the time, Van der Velden claimed that she wanted Norwood to be the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman.

The character's introduction to screen audiences came through her participation in a comedic sketch called AI Commissioner, which takes a satirical look at where television production might be headed in years to come.

After reports emerged that Van der Velden was negotiating a professional contract for Norwood, several Hollywood actors came out in protest.

In response to the criticism, Van der Velden issued a statement, saying Norwood was not a 'replacement' for humans but a 'piece of art'.

To those who have expressed anger over the creation of my AI character, Tilly Norwood, she is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work, a piece of art. Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity," she said.

"I see AI not as a replacement for people, but as a new tool, a new paintbrush. Just as animation, puppetry, or CGI opened fresh possibilities without taking away from live acting, AI offers another way to imagine and build stories. I'm an actor myself, and nothing - certainly not an AI character, can take away the craft or joy of human performance."