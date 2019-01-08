After Monday, Smriti Irani Targets Tuesday With A Game Of Thrones Twist

The post has proved to be a big hit with both Game of Thrones and Taylor Swift fans

Offbeat | | Updated: January 08, 2019 15:02 IST
Smriti Irani's post on Tuesdays will make you laugh out loud.


After declaring her less-than-favourable opinion of Mondays to the world, Union Minister Smriti Irani is now targeting Tuesdays with the perfect song. This morning, Ms Irani shared an Instagram post using a mashup of Taylor Swift's hit song Look What You Made Me Do with a Game of Thrones video.

"When this song plays in your head with that caption -- DJ wale babu thoda gaana chala de," quipped Ms Irani in the caption, using the hashtags #tuesdaytashan and #siyapa (Tuesday swag and disaster)

Take a look at the hilarious mashup below:
 

 
The post has proved to be a big hit with both Game of Thrones and Taylor Swift fans. It has already collected over 8,000 views and a ton of appreciative comments.

"So relatable," laughs one person in the comments section. "SWIFTIE!" says another.

Smriti Irani is now well known for sharing hilarious posts on Instagram. Yesterday, her Monday blues post quickly went viral.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#when you stumble upon Monday ( ahem.....) #phiraagaya

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

 
What do you think of her latest post? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

 

