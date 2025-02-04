Aero India 2025: Check Dates, Venue, Registration Process And More

Aero India 2025, a major event in the aerospace and defence industry, will occur from February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. This biennial exhibition will showcase the latest advancements in aviation technology and foster international collaboration. It will attract a global audience, including industry leaders, defence officials, and aviation enthusiasts.

Since its inception in 1996, Aero India has grown into Asia's leading aerospace and defence exhibition. The upcoming edition promises to be one of the largest, featuring over 800 exhibits from more than 15 countries, covering both military and civil aviation sectors. This prestigious event is a key platform for industry leaders to showcase innovations, engage in business discussions, and secure new partnerships.

Event Highlights

Inauguration Ceremony

Aero India 2025 will commence on February 10, with an inauguration ceremony attended by dignitaries from the Indian government and top executives from the aerospace industry.

Flying Displays

Spectators will witness thrilling aerial performances featuring advanced military aircraft, demonstrating cutting-edge technology and capabilities.

Exhibitions & Seminars

The event will host multiple exhibitions and seminars, offering insights into emerging trends and the future of aerospace technology.

Registration & Ticket Information

To attend Aero India 2025, visitors must register online. Follow these steps to book tickets:

Visit the Official Website - Go to aeroindia.gov.in. Select "Visitor Registration" - Click on the prominently displayed section. Choose Pass Type - Options include Business, General Public, and ADVA (Aerospace & Defence Visitors Association). Provide Personal Details - Enter your name, contact number, nationality, and organization details. Complete Payment - Pay the Rs 1000/- registration fee online. Receive Confirmation - A confirmation email with pass details will be sent upon successful registration.

Key Dates

Event Duration: February 10-14, 2025

Public Access Days: February 13 & 14 - Open for general visitors to explore exhibitions and watch aerial displays.

Travel Advisory

Due to airspace restrictions during Aero India 2025, temporary flight disruptions are expected at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Travellers should check flight schedules in advance and plan accordingly.