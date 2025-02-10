For First Time Ever, These Russian, US Stealth Fighters Are Face-To-Face

The biggest air show in Asia, Aero India, kicked off today at the Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru. The 15th edition of the air show is special because it features a rare sight: American and Russian stealth fighters together in one frame.

The Russian Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet and the American F-35 Lightning II considered the most advanced fifth-generation fighter, are participating in the show. It's a "significant milestone" in global defence collaboration, and for aviation enthusiasts, it's a treat for the eyes.

'Only In India'

Su-57 and F-35 will be participating in the Daily Aerial Display for all four days.

A video of the Su-57 'Felon' taking off from Yelahanka is now viral. The pilot takes off and performs a vertical climb before conducting a full circular loop - An aerobatic manoeuvre where a pilot climbs into a vertical position and then completes a full circle and then reaches flight level.

A picture, capturing both the aircraft on the tarmac went viral with users saying it could only happen in India - American and Russian stealth fighters in one frame and the crew of the respective fighter jets looking at each other and clicking pictures of the aircraft.

The flying display will include the two fighter jets and the American B-1B Lancer, a supersonic strategic bomber.

A video shared by Vayu Aerospace Review, an aerospace and defence trade magazine, showed the F-35 taking off 10 minutes after Felon took off.

Just a normal day at Aero India....



10 minutes ago, it was the Su-57...and now the F-35💕🔥💕🔥



Just how lucky are we attending this spectacle!✌️✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/5CJbhS47EE — Vayu Aerospace Review (@ReviewVayu) February 10, 2025

The Russian pilot of Su-57 took a selfie over Yelahanka, showing how the air base looks from the cockpit of the fifth-generation fighter.

Yelahanka runway as viewed from the cockpit of Su-57. Photo via UAC TC pic.twitter.com/RnRulfRq2Q — Vijainder K Thakur (@vkthakur) February 9, 2025

Scale Model Of AMCA

For the first time, a 1:1 scale model of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will be on display at the India Pavilion of the air show.

AMCA will be developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which has built the LCA Tejas fighter jet. The AMCA will reportedly be a single-seater, twin-engine fifth-generation fighter jet.

Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is a Medium Weight category (all-up weight 25 Ton class), Multi-Role, Twin Engine 5th Generation Stealth Fighter Aircraft conceptualized and designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for use of the Indian Air Force (IAF). AMCA is… pic.twitter.com/jSCV3gWjup — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2025

Before the development of AMCA, the HAL will develop LCA Tejas Mark 2. In March last year, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) cleared the project to design and develop AMCA. The mass production of the aircraft is expected to begin by 2035, ANI reported.

Along with AMCA, a prototype of HAL CATS Warrion - a low observable unmanned combat aerial vehicle - is also on display. CATS, which stands for Combat Air Teaming System, has been developed in a public-private partnership between HAL and NewSpace Research and Technologies (NRT).

Army, Air Force Chiefs Take To The Skies

Yesterday, Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, took a sortie in the Tejas fighter jet, setting the tone of Aero India 2025.

The IAF chief flew the Army chief who described it as the "best moment" of his life.

#AeroIndia25



Historic Sortie in Tejas!



In a landmark moment, CAS, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and COAS, General Upendra Dwivedi, flew a sortie together in the indigenous LCA Tejas on 09 Feb 25 at Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

A testament to synergy, jointmanship and Atmanirbharta,… pic.twitter.com/zudzwOMkuX — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 9, 2025

"It was the best moment in my life and as you are aware the Air Chief Marshal is my course mate. We have been together since the NDA (National Defence Academy) days. I wish he had met me earlier and I would have changed my option to the Air Force. As I have said earlier, also if I had gone to the Air Force, I would have been a fighter pilot," General Dwivedi said.

"I must say that from today onwards, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is my guru because he made me do a lot of roles and other activities while in the sky," he added.