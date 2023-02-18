Mumbai Cops' 'Shehzaada' Post On Kartik Aaryan's Lamborghini On Wrong Side

Mumbai traffic police issued a challan to Kartik for parking his car on the wrong side.

Kartik Aaryan visited Siddhivinayak temple on Friday to seek blessings for his movie 'Shehzada' but he got into trouble by parking his car in the no-parking zone.

They shared the picture of Kartik's Lamborghini car on their Twitter handle along with a quirky caption, "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules."

Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side!

Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForeverpic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023



Although the traffic police blurred the number plate of the actor's vehicle, but despite this the number plate of the vehicle can be clearly seen.

The police did not shared details about how much the challan was.

Mumbai Police used the names and dialogues of Kartik's films to spread awareness among people.

They mentioned, Kartik's blockbuster movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and his recently released 'Shehzada' but his name was not mentioned in the tweet by the police.

A traffic officer said that whoever has a vehicle, even if it is an actor, if the vehicle is parked in no parking zone, the police will do its job.

