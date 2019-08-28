'Accidentally Texted Your Boss?' Asks Ellen DeGeneres. Replies Are LOL

Ellen DeGeneres asked Twitter users if anyone had ever accidentally texted their boss.

Ever texted the wrong person by mistake? It can be slightly embarrassing, but usually not a big deal - unless the person you texted is your boss. That is exactly the kind of unfortunate situation that many Twitter users have found themselves in, and screenshots of their conversations will make you laugh out loud. This morning, American comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres asked netizens to share screengrabs of a conversation from when they accidentally texted their boss instead of a friend or a significant other. People delivered and the results, predictably enough, are hilarious.

"Have you ever thought you were texting your significant other or friend, and accidentally ended up texting your boss?! We want to see your text exchange!" wrote Ellen DeGeneres, quoting a tweet from one unlucky woman who accidentally sent a text about her boss to her boss.

Have you ever thought you were texting your significant other or friend, and accidentally ended up texting your boss?! We want to see your text exchange! #SorryBosshttps://t.co/b8xglzaFgP — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 27, 2019

The responses to her question, shared using the hashtag #SorryBoss, range from funny to downright cringe-worthy. Take a look at some of them below:

This Twitter user texted her boss Greg instead of her friend Gage

I meant to text my friend GAGE and accidentally texted my boss GREG, I then received a text from my other boss with an article and said mine should for sure be included (please note the bad spelling because I was so embarrassed) 😅 pic.twitter.com/NjeJwduwNZ — Montana 🤙🏼 (@montanajjohn) August 27, 2019

And this one sent her boss an entire grocery list

This one is just...

Imagine texting your boss about an interview you have for another job

Or sending them a selfie meant for your boyfriend

@saltysef#sorryboss just a casual body selfie behind your front desk.... i promise I was working hard? pic.twitter.com/lQjyIebYn0 — Emma Klee (@emraek) August 27, 2019

Or just a simple "xoxo"

Have you ever accidentally texted your boss? Let us know what happened using the comments section.

