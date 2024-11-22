Elon Musk Fuels Conspiracy Theory Linking Ellen DeGeneres To Sean 'Diddy' Combs After US Departure

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has taken a jibe at former talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres, after she alongside her wife, Portia de Rossi left the United States owing to Donald Trump's presidential election win. Mr Musk quote posted a conspiracy theory alleging that Ms DeGeneres had left the country as she was involved with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently in jail for his alleged 'freak-off' parties. The billionaire was referring to an original post made by Ms DeGeneres in 2016 when she wished happy birthday to P Diddy by calling him 'Cuddle McSnugglestuff'.

"Happy birthday, P Diddy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, or as I call him, Cuddle McSnugglestuff. You don't need to know why. @iamdiddy," read the post.

A user posted the screenshot of the said message and captioned it as saying, "That It makes sense why she fled the country after the election", which was amplified by Mr Musk who posted an 'eyebrow-raising' emoji without further elaboration.

One of the users under the Tesla CEO's post said: "If that is what she calls him - I wonder what he calls her. Actually - no no I don't - I really don't want to know," while another added: "Ellen literally fled the country before Donald Trump could release the Jeffrey Epstein client list."

A third commented: "Ellen DeGeneres is part of their club. Does she know that the UK has an extradition treaty with America? She can run but can't hide."

While Mr Musk mocked Ms DeGeneres, court documents have revealed that a fund linked to Diddy invested money to help the billionaire buy X (erstwhile Twitter) for $44 billion in 2022. However, he later expressed surprise at the extent of the allegations against him, stating on the platform, "I wonder how many people knew about this."

DeGeneres leaves US

DeGeneres and her actress wife have moved to the Cotswolds in southwest England, after putting up their Montecito Estate in California for sale, according to reports. She had endorsed Democrat nominee Kamala Harris for the presidential job.

DeGeneres had a successful talk show programme that officially ended in 2022 after 19 seasons when several of her staff members, and even some guests accused her of promoting a toxic work environment.