Rapper Diddy Raped Woman As "Payback" Over Tupac Shakur Murder Claims: Report

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is in federal custody following multiple charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, has now been accused of raping a woman as "payback" after she suggested his involvement in rapper Tupac Shakur's murder. The woman, in her lawsuit filed in California on Tuesday, claimed that Combs even threatened to slash her face with a knife over the comments, BBC reported.

In her lawsuit, the woman claimed she came on Combs' radar after meeting one of his friends at a bar in 2018. At the venue, the person was "attempting to impress" people by reportedly making video calls to Combs. But the woman refrained from taking part because she believed Combs "had something to do with" Shakur's murder.

She claimed he overheard her comment at the bar and said she would have to "pay" for it. Nearly a month later, Combs' friend asked her to help with his cancer drugs and she later visited him at his residence. However, the music mogul unexpectedly turned up there and then approached her with a knife. Holding it on the right side of her face, he threatened her to give a "'Glasgow smile' in retaliation for her previous statements".



He tore her clothes and "violently" raped her using a TV remote control, as per the court documents. Further, she stated that Combs told her that her life was in his hands and that she would never be seen again if he wished.

This didn't stop there. The woman claimed she was raped by multiple people until she "had no control over her body nor could she move her body".

Eventually, when she tried to escape, the woman got confronted by Combs, who allegedly offered her money to mention that whatever happened was consensual and she was not raped. When he ran towards the neighbours' houses to seek help, gunshots were fired towards her, the lawsuit states.

Since the neighbours had already called the police after hearing the disturbance next door, the woman said she informed the Contra Costa Sheriff's Department how she was gang-raped by Combs and others. However, she alleged that no further action was taken in this matter.



Three weeks after the incident, she went to the hospital where the staff called police officials. The victim said none of her reports led to any investigation.

Besides Combs, she sued six other people over sexual assault, kidnapping, and false imprisonment and is demanding a trial in the case.

Combs has denied all the charges against him. He earlier claimed that he did not have any involvement in the shooting incident that took the life of Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996. The case remains a mystery to date. However, a person named Duane "Keffe D" Davis -- a former gang member -- was charged with the murder in 2023. Previously, Davis alleged that he was offered $1 million by Combs for a hit on the late rapper.