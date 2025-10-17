"How Is Flour Cheaper Than Wheat?" Viral Video Leaves Internet In Splits Over Bizarre Price Gap

A video is going viral on social media, in which a customer is seen surprised by the difference in the prices of wheat and flour in Dmart. The video has become a cause for discussion and laughter among internet users.

In this clip, the customer mentioned that he had visited Dmart but could not understand how the price of wheat is Rs 37.50 per kg, while flour is priced at Rs 32 per kg.

The shopper was shocked to see flour cheaper than wheat in the store. The post was shared with a caption, "Aata Gehu se sasta kaise ho gaya."

Check out the post here:

Aata Gehu se sasta kaise ho gaya 😂 pic.twitter.com/nubccxIgLf — Ishu🪐 (@hiigh_heels) October 15, 2025

The video shows two different boards inside the store-one with the price of wheat at Rs 37.50 per kg, while the other with the price of flour at Rs 32 per kg. The customer turns the camera towards both boards and finally his confused face is seen.

Social Media Reaction

The video is going viral on social media platforms. Many users have made funny comments on this and some explained why it is expensive.

One user wrote, "It's because you just know terms atta and gehu but don't know their varieties and quality, the atta you get in the market is full of insecticide and pesticides and of lower quality. Wheat type comes in numbers like type 306 which "we" city majdurs have no idea."

Another user calls it a "Secret of business."

"Due to the variety of wheat, brother, some varieties are expensive, some are cheap," commented a third user.

A fourth user noted, "Lokvan Wheat is expensive. Sharbati Wheat is even more expensive."