2026 Long Weekend Holiday List: Month-Wise Guide To Travel And Festivals In India

As 2026 begins, many people in India are planning trips and festival celebrations without using too many leave days by taking advantage of long weekends created by public holidays and weekends. According to a month-wise long weekend guide, the year offers several opportunities for extended breaks, making it ideal for travel and cultural experiences.

January: New Year & Republic Day Breaks

January starts the year with a long weekend around New Year's Day (January 1, Thursday), which can extend to four days (January 1-4) if a leave is taken on January 2. Later in the month, Republic Day (January 26, Monday) creates a three-day weekend with Saturday and Sunday.

March & April: Festival Getaways

In March, holidays around Holi and Ram Navami fall near weekends, offering chances for multi-day breaks. A Good Friday (April 3) weekend adds another three-day break - perfect for spring travel.

May & June: Early Summer Escapes

May Day (May 1) offers a natural three-day weekend at the start of the month. In June, holidays around Muharram (June 26, Friday) also create a long weekend.

August & September: Monsoon & Festive Windows

Independence Day (August 15, Saturday) and festival holidays like Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami offer breaks that can be extended with minimal leave planning. September also presents opportunities around Vinayaka Chaturthi.

October to December: Autumn & Year-End Breaks

Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, Friday) leads to another three-day weekend. The festive season around Guru Nanak Jayanti (November) also offers a multi-day break, and Christmas (December 25, Friday) provides another long weekend to wind down the year.

Plan Ahead for Travel and Festivals

Knowing the long weekend calendar in advance helps people book travel, accommodation and enjoy festivals like Holi, Independence Day, Diwali and Christmas without burning extra leave days or facing last-minute rush.