15 Minutes Study, 3 Hours Fighting Time: 6-Year-Old's Timetable Leaves Internet In Splits

From persuading parents for extra playtime to convincing friends to share their food or favourite toy, children truly possess an extraordinary talent for negotiation. Case in point, a six-year-old who created an interesting timetable for himself, which not only included wake-up and breakfast time but also "fighting time", is winning hearts on social media.

Taking to Twitter, user Laiba shared a photo of her 6-year-old cousin's daily routine neatly categorised in a timetable. "My 6 year old cousin made this timetable...Bas 15 minutes ka study time, zindgi tu Mohid jee ra hai," the user wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the image below:

My 6 year old cousin made this timetable...Bas 15 minutes ka study time, zindgi tu Mohid jee ra hai 😭🤌 pic.twitter.com/LfyJBXHYPI — Laiba (@Laiiiibaaaa) June 22, 2023

In his schedule, the little boy allotted only 15 minutes for studying, while he dedicated hours for playing, having mangoes with grandparents and all the other fun stuff. "'Fighting time' All we have to do is protect ourselves and the house from a cushion attack for three hours...'Mango time' He eats mango with my Abba...'Red car" is his favourite toy car and 'cheez time' is basically lays and juice time," the user explained in another tweet.

The post naturally took the internet by storm and garnered hilarious responses. While some users called the little boy "smart," others simply flooded the comment section with laughing and heart emojis.

"Let her enjoy! 15 min study with focus is enough. Shes smart. Smart people dont take hours to understand things," wrote one user. "He was gonna write 2:30 to 3 something but then was like..Nah, this is too much time for studying," pointed out another.

A third user said, "I love how taya Abu has a special spot on his daily schedule," while a fourth added, "I love how he has his set priorities".

The post was shared on Thursday and since then it has accumulated more than 1 million views and over 17,000 likes.