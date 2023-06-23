Landlord's Sweet Gesture For Tenant Impresses Internet, Post Goes Viral

The tweet has been viewed more than 1 million times.

A Twitter user's post on heartfelt gesture from her landlord is going viral. Srishti Mittal shared a photo on her Twitter handle saying whenever he makes a visit, he brings something for her and her roommate. The post highlighting the sweet gesture has gone massively viral, receiving more than 1 million views within 24 hours. It has also received over 16,000 likes and 328 retweets from users. People have shared their own experiences with their landlords and others have appreciated what Ms Mittal's landlord does.

"My landlord is the sweetest man I have ever met. Whenever he visits us (me and my rommie), he never forgets to bring something for us. Juice, shakes, cold drinks, and this time, he brought cold coffee for us. Bhgwan aisa landlord sbko de," she said in her tweet.

My landlord is the sweetest man I have ever met. Whenever he visits us (me and my rommie), he never forgets to bring something for us. Juice, shakes, cold drinks, and this time, he brought cold coffee for us😭😭

Bhgwan aisa landlord sbko de🥹 pic.twitter.com/ILcFwpyVpa — Srishti Mittal (@SrishtiMittal22) June 22, 2023

The accompanying photo shows the woman holding a bottle of cold coffee.

The post resonated with Twitter users and they started posting their own experiences.

"Can I get an apartment on rent?" one user asked. "Our landlord used to visit us every Sunday specifically to bring us breakfast," said another.

"Our landlord comes with updated rent," a third user said.

Earlier this month, the story of a landlord in Bengaluru investing $10,000 in his tenant's start-up went viral. The tenant, Pawan Gupta, posted about this on Twitter.

Mr Gupta had created a first marriage super app driven by AI for singles.

In the WhatsApp chat, the landlord wrote, "I'm investing in you, honestly." He added, "All the best and hope you reach the greatest of heights."

Responding to the landlord, Mr Gupta wrote, "Thank you, Sushil." In a follow-up message, the landlord mentioned that he has invested $10,000 in the start-up.