Mumbai Landlord Demands Pending Rs 1.5 Lakh Deposit, Tenant Runs Car Over Him

When Anil Chavan rented out his Mumbai home against a heavy deposit of Rs 6 lakh, little did he know he would be embroiled in a legal battle. The tenant allegedly withheld Rs 1.5 lakh and kept giving excuses for the delay in the payment, until he lost his cool and ran his car over Mr Chavan. The tenant, Syed Ali, was arrested after Mr Chavan registered a complaint, suffering severe injuries.

It all started when Anil Chavan, a resident of Dombivali, rented out his house in Baiganwadi, a suburb in Mumbai, to Syed Ali. The tenant paid 75 per cent of the deposit, that is, Rs. 4.5 lakh and promised to pay the remaining amount later.

When the final payment was not made, on July 21, Mr Chavan met Mr Ali in person and asked for it. However, the matter escalated, and Mr Ali reportedly lost his temper and ran his car over Mr Chavan.

The landlord suffered serious injuries.

After treatment, on July 23, Mr Chavan filed a complaint based on which Deonar Police arrested the accused landlord. Further investigation is underway.

In the financial capital, Mumbai, the concept of heavy deposits or zero-rental flats is becoming popular. Under the heavy deposit agreement, the owner provides a property to the tenant in exchange for a hefty security deposit for a period of time. At the end of the tenancy, the deposit is fully returned, until and unless the property has suffered damages or there are unpaid utility bills.