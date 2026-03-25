11-Year-Old Aces "Touch And Go" Maneuver In Viral Training Clip, Takes Internet By Storm

An 11-year-old aspiring pilot named Rishi Sharma is capturing the internet's imagination after a video of his aviation training went viral. The clip, widely shared across social media platforms, shows the young aviator inside a small aircraft cockpit at California's Oxnard Airport, confidently handling basic controls under supervision. The clip also captures Rishi executing a smooth "touch and go" during his training flight, drawing praise from the instructor, who remarks, "Very good landing." Maintaining focus, Rishi adjusts power and flaps and takes off again, completing the exercise with ease.

As the name suggests, touch-and-go landing is a training maneuver where a pilot lands an aircraft on the runway and immediately takes off again without coming to a complete stop. It's a common exercise to practice landing and takeoff procedures, helping pilots develop muscle memory and build confidence. The pilot touches down on the runway, applies power, and takes off again, often without stopping or even slowing down much.

Notably, Rishi has been training to become a pilot since the age of seven.

Watch the video here:

Social media users praised the youngster's enthusiasm and discipline, with many saying that he "flies better than most adults drive." Some were also impressed with Rishi's remarkable composure and technical execution in the cockpit. One user wrote, "This is what we should be teaching the children in school. These are real skills. Stuff they can become when they get older."

Another commented, "This kid flies better than I can ride my bicycle." A third said, "Happy to see you touch down so smoothly, perfect timing!"

Some users also questioned the age limit to fly a plane.

While Rishi is currently training, official aviation regulations in many regions, such as India, require a minimum age of 18 to earn a Commercial Pilot's License (CPL).

However, many flight schools and clubs offer introductory sessions for minors, allowing them to familiarise themselves with aircraft systems and the fundamentals of flying under strict supervision. Experts note that aviation demands a unique combination of focus, quick decision-making, and situational awareness -- skills that can begin developing at a young age when nurtured in the right environment.