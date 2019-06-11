10 Health 'Facts' You've Been Told All Your Life That Are Totally Wrong

"Starve a fever, feed a cold" is a phrase that most of us have heard. This age-old saying has been taken as the gospel truth by many who actually eat very little during fevers. But just like many other pieces of health advice masquerading as facts, it has no basis in reality. A video by Insh explores 10 health 'facts' that are actually totally wrong.

Some of these so-called facts are ones that most of us have grown up hearing. At number five on this list, for example, is the good old "don't crack your knuckles." Many believe that cracking knuckles will give you arthritis. However, while it may be an annoying habit, cracking knuckles is only the sound of bubbles popping in the synovial fluid. According to Insh, it certainly won't lead to arthritis.

Other myths that this video tackles include microwaves causing cancer and flu vaccines giving you the flu.

Take a look at the video to find out what health 'facts' you should take with a pinch of salt, and which ones to believe instead.