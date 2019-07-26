Toll Plaza Staff Thrashed For Denying Free Passage In Greater Noida: Cops

Police have charged two accused over the incident (Representational)

Two persons have been booked for thrashing a staff of a toll plaza on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida's Jewar after they were asked to pay the tariff, police said Thursday.

The whole incident, which took place on Wednesday, was caught on CCTV camera and the footage has been submitted to police along with the complaint from the toll plaza employee, they said.

"A complaint was received at the Jewar police station and FIR registered under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), etc has been lodged against the accused. There has been no arrest so far and investigation is underway," police officer Ranvijay Singh said.

According to the complaint, upon arriving at the toll plaza from Jewar side on their way to Noida, the two persons, associated with a local unit of a political outfit, were asked to pay the tariff.

Their car was accompanied by an SUV which had a number of people in it. They insisted on crossing the plaza without paying the toll tax, the complainant told police.

"On being denied free passage, they got into an argument with the staffer and later several of them assaulted the staffer," according to the complaint.

A similar incident had occurred at the Jewar toll plaza last month also involving member of a political party but no case has been registered in that matter yet.

