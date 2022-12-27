Search For Leopard At Noida Housing Society, Officials Say May Be False Alarm

Panic set in among residents of a Greater Noida society early this morning when some people raised an alarm claiming to have spotted a leopard in the vicinity, a senior official said. The forest department has launched a search.

However, the searches have not yielded anything so far and it appears to be a false alarm, the official told Press Trust of India.

"We got a call at 10:10 am informing us about a leopard being spotted in Greater Noida (West). By 10:30 am, our teams had reached the spot and started a search for the leopard," Divisional Forest Officer Pramod Kumar Srivastava told Press Trust or India.

"However, on the basis of our searches and inspection so far, it appears to be a false alarm. Still, our teams are at work," Mr Srivastava added.

Security guards at the Ajnara Le Garden group housing society alerted residents about the possible sighting of a leopard in the area and urged them to be careful when venturing out after some people in the locality claimed to have seen the feline.

At the society, panic was palpable. "Right now, the search operation by the forest department is underway," Mukesh Gupta, a resident, told Press Trust of India at 11:30 am.

"We got a notice from the maintenance department of our society informing us of this finding. The notice also suggested that we take caution while venturing out," he said.



