The leopard entered the Sadullapur village in Greater Noida today.

A leopard strayed into a Greater Noida village in the morning today and injured a boy, officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar BK Srivastava said the incident took place in Sadullapur village.

The animal strayed into the village and took shelter near a boundary wall.

A boy, Komal Kumar, was passing by from the area when the big cat attacked him, injuring him on his back, shoulders and arms.

Doctors said the injuries are minor in nature.