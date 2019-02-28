Parking Facility At Ten Aqua Line Metro Stations Available From March 4

10 stations of the Noida-Greater Noida metro line will have parking facilities. (File)

People will be able to park their vehicles on the premises of the 10 stations of the Noida-Greater Noida metro line from March 4, its operator Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Thursday.

The stations at Sector 51, 76, 101, 81, 137, 142, Knowledge Park, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1 and Delta will be available for parking to the public, a senior official said.

Four of these stations -- Sector 51, Pari Chowk, Knowledge Park and Sector 142 - are also among those that witness the maximum footfall and generate the maximum revenue, according to the NMRC.

"People will be given (Quick Response) QR-coded tickets for parking, which will be available for a charge," NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay said.

Any four-wheeler will be charged Rs 20 for first six hours, Rs 10 for every additional two hours and the maximum charge per day has been capped at Rs 40, he said.

The parking rates for two-wheelers have been fixed at half the fare of four-wheelers, he added.

A monthly parking pass for four-wheelers will cost Rs 800, while that for a two-wheeler will be available at Rs 400, Mr Upadhyay said.

Built at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore, the Aqua Line runs through 21 stations, all elevated, covering a distance of 29.7 km as it connects the twin cities in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The rapid rail service was opened for public on January 26 and has recorded a footfall of 3.24 lakh passengers - daily average of 10,458 -- in its first month, generating a revenue of Rs 1.02 crore during the period, according to the NMRC.