On-Duty Noida Cops Assaulted In Ghaziabad, Pistol Looted

Some Noida Police personnel were allegedly assaulted on Sunday by villagers in Ghaziabad who also looted a service weapon from them, officials said.

Among those injured in the attack are two personnel of the Noida Sector 63 police station who had gone to Masauta village in Ghaziabad in connection with a probe, they said.

The attack took place after an argument broke out between the police team, which was in a private car, and some locals at a culvert over letting the vehicle pass, an officer said.

"The Noida Police team had come to Masauta village, under Masoori police station area of Ghaziabad, for probing a case lodged in Noida. There is a narrow culvert near the village where an argument broke out between the two sides over the passage of the vehicle," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Masoori, Ghaziabad) Naresh Kumar said.

"The locals attacked the police team and two personnel were injured. A service pistol of the personnel also went missing from the spot," Naresh Kumar said.

Four accused, who were in another car and were involved in the attack on the police team, have been identified while efforts are on to ascertain the identity of others, the officer said.

Raids are being carried out to arrest the accused and an FIR will be lodged under the relevant provisions of the law, he added.

