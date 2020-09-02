Noida MLA Pankaj Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To AIIMS: Report

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, tested positive for COVID-19 (File)

The condition of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh vice-president and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, who is undergoing treatment at the AIIMS here after testing positive for COVID-19, is stable, sources said today.

He was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility, on Tuesday evening and is being attended to by a team of doctors led by Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the department of medicine at the premier institute.

"Pankaj Singh is stable and doing fine," a source told news agency Press Trust of India.

The 41-year-old politician, who is the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, today said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and urged people who recently came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the infectious disease.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report has come positive. I have got myself hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you, who have come in contact with me in the last a few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done," Mr Singh tweeted in Hindi.

He had in March isolated himself as a precautionary measure after it emerged that he was in a room for a press conference with Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jay Pratap Singh, who was in a party in Lucknow with singer Kanika Dhillon who was COVID-19 positive.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Welfare Mohsin Raza, Rural Development Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh; Ayush Minister Dharam Singh Saini; Youth Development Minister Upendra Tiwari; Atul Garg, Minister of State for Medical, Health and Family Welfare; and Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, Minister of State for Khadi and Villages Industries, tested positive for the infection.

UP Industries Minister (Cabinet) Satish Mahana, Health Minister (Cabinet) Jai Pratap Singh, Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh and Law Minister Brajesh Pathak too have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two UP Cabinet ministers - Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan - have succumbed to COVID-19.



