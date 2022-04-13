23 Students From 4 Noida Schools Tested Positive In Past 3 Days: Official

Twenty-three school students from four schools in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, neighbouring Delhi, have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last three days, an official said on Wednesday.

"Found out yesterday that 13 children have tested positive in Khaitan Public School. The school has informed us that they have closed the school. So far, 23 children have got corona in entire Noida," the Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, told NDTV.

'We have not been informed by some schools. If we come to know then, we would suggest that the school should be closed. There is nothing to panic now. Our rapid teams are doing contact tracing by visiting the homes of these children. We are only testing symptomatic people," he added.

India saw a single day rise of 1,088 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,38,016, while the active cases dipped to 10,870, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death count climbed to 5,21,736 with 26 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 19 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.25 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.24 per cent, according to the ministry.