Noida Metro To Start Early On Sunday For Civil Services Exam Aspirants

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro will begin passenger services from 6 am on Sunday instead of 8 am to facilitate civil service examination aspirants, officials said on Friday. The preliminary examination for civil services 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled on May 28.

"The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will start passenger carriage services from 6 am at an interval of 15 minutes instead of 8 am on May 28 to facilitate civil services exam aspirants," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said in a statement.

"Metro train services will thus start at 6 am from both terminal stations (Depot in Greater Noida and Sector 51 in Noida), Sector 142 and Sector 144 on Aqua Line, and will continue normally thereafter," the senior IAS officer said.

In its notification on May 8 announcing the date for the prestigious examination, the UPSC said the entry into the examination venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination i.e. 09:20 am for the forenoon session and 2:20 pm for the afternoon session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the examination venue after the said time, it added.

Notably, two aspirants Ishita Kishore of Greater Noida and Smriti Mishra of Noida from Gautam Buddh Nagar cracked the UPSC 2022 examination securing ranks within top ten. The results were announced last week. Ishita secured All-India Rank 1, while Smriti stood fourth in the country, according to the UPSC result.

