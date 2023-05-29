Noida Engineer Dies By Suicide At Metro Station: Cops

An engineer died on Monday after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man died on Monday after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train at the Noida Sector-34 metro station in Gautam Budh Nagar district, police said.

Prashant Dixit, originally from Bhadohi, was an engineer by profession and was living in Noida Sector 74, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Harish Chander said.

He said Dixit studied engineering in Mumbai in 2017 and was worried about getting a job.

The DCP said after Dixit jumped in front of the metro train, Central Industrial Security Force personnel present at the spot pulled him out and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.