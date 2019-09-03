Man Jumps To Death In Front Of Delhi Metro Train At Noida Sector 61

Delhi Metro's Blue Line faced disruption after a man allegedly committed suicide at Noida Sector 61

A 22-year-old private security guard allegedly committed suicide this morning by jumping in front of a train at a metro station in Noida, officials said.

The man, identified as Sanchit Kumar, jumped before a train at Sector 61 metro station at around 11:30 am, a police official said.

"Kumar worked as a private security and was a resident of Sector 44, Noida. Other details about his work and cause of the incident are being ascertained," the police said.

A team from the Noida Phase 3 police station reached the spot and further proceedings are underway, the official added.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC confirmed brief disruption of services along the Blue Line which connects Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City.

"Delay in services between Akshardham and Noida Electronic City due to a passenger on track at Noida Sector 61," it said in a tweet.

DMRC later tweeted, "Normal services have resumed."

The Blue Line of the metro, which connects Dwarka in Delhi and Noida Electronic City in Noida, witnessed a similar disruption on Sunday morning when a 45-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Jhandewalan station.



