Man Jumps Off Greater Noida Metro Station, Dies Of Injuries: Police

Police's investigation into this matter is underway.

A 21-year-old youth succumbed to injuries after he allegedly jumped off from Knowledge Park Metro Station, officials said.

Nitish Kumar (21) was a management student, hailing from Bihar.

According to Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, on January 9, Nitish allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off of the metro station. Following the incident, people on the spot immediately informed the metro station's manager and Nitish was immediately rushed to Yathartha Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway.

Further information is awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)