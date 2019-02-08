Magisterial Probe Ordered After Fire Breaks Out At Noida Hospital

A fire broke out at the Noida hospital on Thursday, trapping several people inside the multi-storeyed building in Sector-12.

Around 10 fire tenders were rushed to spot and the situation was brought under control.


Noida: 

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh on Thursday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire incident at Metro Hospital and Heart Institute in Noida.

"I have ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. The city magistrate has been asked to submit his report within 15 days," Mr Singh told PTI.

A fire broke out at the hospital on Thursday, trapping several people inside the multi-storeyed building in Sector-12, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

According to authorities, more than 60 people were inside the hospital when the incident occurred. He said all were safe.

"More than 40 patients have been shifted to Metro's another hospital," Mr Singh said.

Around 10 fire tenders were rushed to spot and the situation was brought under control, fire department officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Arun Kumar Singh said the hospital did not renew its fire licence from over five months.

The hospital authorities did not respond to repeated calls and text messages.

Staffers tried to help patients out of the building in Noida, a suburban town in Uttar Pradesh on the outskirts of the national capital.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the building. People stood on ledges and on balconies as rescuers tried to reach them by smashing glass window panes.

