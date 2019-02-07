Fire At Private Hospital In Noida, No Casualties Reported

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

A major fire broke out at a hospital in Noida's Sector 12 today. Three fire engines have reached the spot and rescue operations are currently underway. Several patients and their families were reportedly trapped inside and windows were broken to get to them.

Everyone inside was successfully evacuated and the situation is now under control. No casualties have been reported.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the hospital, and it was soon filled with smoke. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.