Man Shoots Self After Killing Woman In Greater Noida, Survives: Police

Greater Noida: Police said the man and the woman knew each other. (Representational)

A man killed a 23-year-old woman, who was known to him, with a pistol and then shot himself in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, according to the police.

The incident took place in Dadri area in the afternoon and the 25-year-old man, who survived the gunshot, was undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said both of them were known to each other as they stayed in the same neighbourhood earlier, but had been living in different areas for some time.

"On Tuesday afternoon, the woman had gone out of her house to a pharmacy along with her younger sister. They were returning to home after purchasing some medicines when the man met them on the Railway Road. He called the woman but she ignored and kept on moving, after which the man pulled out a pistol and shot her," Mr Pandey said.

"He soon fired a bullet at himself as well. The police were alerted and both of them were rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared the woman dead. The man was referred to the district hospital," the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)