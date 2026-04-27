Man, 30, Found Dead With Gunshot Wound Inside Scorpio In Greater Noida

The body of a 30-year-old grocery shopkeeper has been found with a gunshot injury inside a parked Scorpio vehicle in Greater Noida.

The incident was reported in Greater Noida's Sector Ecotech-1. The police also recovered a pistol from the spot and suspect suicide. The victim has been identified as Rahul Vidhuri. The body has been sent for postmortem, and the case is being investigated from all angles.

According to the police, they received information around 4:30 pm on Sunday about a Scorpio vehicle parked in a suspicious condition. When a police team reached the spot and checked the vehicle, they found a man lying dead on the driver's seat.

During the initial inspection, the police found a pistol in the victim's hand, with an empty cartridge stuck inside it. A bullet exit mark was also found on the glass of the vehicle. Based on preliminary findings, police suspect that the man may have shot himself.

A forensic team was called to the spot to collect evidence. The police took the body into custody, completed legal formalities, and sent it for postmortem examination.

The police said the victim was a grocery shopkeeper who ran a shop in the area. He lived with his wife and daughter. On Sunday morning at around 8:00 am, he had left home saying he was going for some work. Later in the afternoon, his vehicle was found parked in the area.

Police also recovered the victim's mobile phone and wallet from the scene, which are being examined. No complaint has been filed by the family so far.

The police are trying to find out whether the man was alone at the time of the incident or if someone else was present. Call detail records from his mobile phone are being scrutinised to trace his last conversations.

Police suspect that the incident may have occurred around 2:00 pm, and the matter came to light only after people passing through the area noticed the vehicle parked for a long time and informed the police.

No Suicide Note Found

Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Praveen Ranjan Singh said that initial investigation suggests the weapon used may be illegal, as the family could not produce any licence documents. He also confirmed that no suicide note was found at the scene, making the reason behind the suspected suicide unclear at this stage.

The police said they are questioning family members and gathering details about the victim's mental and family condition. Further action will be taken after receiving the postmortem report and detailed forensic findings.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)