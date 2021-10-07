Dalit Girl Raped, Filmed In Greater Noida; 2 Arrested, Say Police

Greater Noida rape: Police said an FIR has been filed under various sections of IPC. (Representational)

Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly abducting a Dalit girl and raping her while filming the act in Greater Noida, police said.

The accused had also given her poison, hurled casteist slurs at her and threatened to kill her and circulate the video on the internet if she did not obey them, the police added.

"An FIR in the case was lodged at the Kasna police station on September 28 on the basis of a complaint given by her father. Investigation was taken up in the case immediately, and the accused, who were on the run, were arrested," a police spokesperson said.

According to police officials, the incident came to light after the girl's parents realised she was pregnant.

"She then narrated the whole ordeal to her parents, and her father approached the police. The girl is currently with her parents," Kasna police station in-charge Sudhir Kumar told PTI.

The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections for causing hurt by means of poison, kidnapping or abducting with intently to secretly or wrongfully confine a person, and gang-rape, among others, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)