One Dead, Over a Dozen Injured In Noida After Fog Causes Collision

This is the second accident on the Eastern Peripheral Highway in two days.

One person died and 14 others were injured when a bus with 60 passengers overturned on the Delhi-Jhansi expressway, reportedly due to dense fog that enveloped several parts of north India this morning.

The accident took placed near Galgotia University on the Eastern Peripheral Highway stretch between Agra and Noida. The bus crashed into a container that had stopped abruptly. The highway reportedly had visibility of less than 50 metres due to the thick layer of fog.

Police reached the spot soon after the accident and started a rescue operation. Those injured in the accident were rushed to a hospital, where one passenger died during treatment.

In the aftermath of the accident, questions have been raised on the administration's measures to prevent such incidents. The absence of reflective road signs is being cited as one of the reasons for drivers failing to control vehicles in foggy conditions.

The blanket of fog also affected traffic movement in Delhi and prompted airport authorities to launch a low visibility action plan.

A video shot by a traveller before boarding a plane shows poor visibility on the tarmac. The Delhi Airport, in an earlier morning tweet, cautioned passengers while assuring that flight operations have not been affected yet. "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the tweet read.

The weather department has predicted dense to very dense fog conditions in various parts of north India, including Delhi, Punjab and Haryana and in some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The accident came a day after a pile-up of several vehicles, also due to fog, on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway that left several people injured.