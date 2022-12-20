Massive Pile-Up Amid Dense Fog In UP, Over A Dozen Injured

The accident occurred on the Dussehra flyover in Bulandshahr.

Over a dozen commuters were reportedly injured as nearly 40 vehicles met with an accident due to low visibility caused by dense fog in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

The injured were rescued by the police and rushed to nearby hospitals. No casualties have been reported so far in the accident that occurred on the Dussehra flyover.

The northern states, including the national capital Delhi, woke up to dense fog this morning, with the Delhi airport tweeting a fog alert.

Visibility data and satellite imagery show that dense to very dense layer of fog lies mainly over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, said the weather department.